Man in critical, but stable condition after stabbing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical but stable condition but stable condition after being stabbed in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said the man was stabbed in the back of the thigh following an altercation outside the Becks Run Car Wash on the 700 block of Bajo Street Wednesday evening.

Another man fled the scene in a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

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