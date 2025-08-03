Man dead, 2 people injured after motorcycles crash into each other in Beaver County

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead and two people are injured after two motorcycles crashed in Beaver County.

In a press release shared by Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, troopers said the crash happened on the 1100 block of State Line Road in Darlington Township at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers say John P. Harvey, 79, of New Brighton, was riding a 1989 Harley-Davidson Dyna Convertible with a 43-year-old woman riding as his passenger. He was going north on State Line Road.

A 41-year-old man was coming south on a 2011 Yamaha FZ8-N.

Police believe the drivers were unable to see each other because of a small rise in the road. They said the drivers both attempted to swerve out of the way, but hit each other on their sides and lost control of the bikes.

Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said his passenger was taken to a hospital in Ohio to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Yamaha was pinned under his bike when it slid into an embankment. He was also taken to a hospital in Ohio via helicopter to be treated for abrasions, scrapes and an injured finger.

