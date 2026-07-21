Man dead after crash on State Route 51 in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash that happened on State Route 51 in Brentwood over the weekend.

Channel 11 previously reported on the crash that happened on the 4300 block of State Route 51 (Clairton Blvd) on Saturday.

Information recently shared by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said that John Gans, 59, of Brentwood died from a blunt force injury following an incident in that location at 12:33 p.m. on Saturday.

Gans was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Brentwood police confirmed to Channel 11 that Gans was the victim in that crash.

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