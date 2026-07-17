Man dead after motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the area of Grandview Avenue and PJ McArdle Road at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

A Pittsburgh Police spokesperson said a man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported, and no other vehicles were involved, police say.

PJ McArdle is restricted between Route 51 and Grandview Avenue.

Channel 11 is working to learn more and will have the latest updates on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group