Man dead after pickup truck crashes into tree in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Hempfield Township.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said Kenneth R. Altman, 68, of Hempfield Township, was driving in a Ford pickup truck on North Greengate Road at around 4:17 p.m. on Saturday.

His truck went off the side of the road and hit a tree head-on.

Altman was taken to Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital, where he later died.

Coroner Carson said he was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed.

Pennsylvania State Police are expected to release more details about the crash.

