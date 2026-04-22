Woman accused of stealing $18K from middle school booster fund

A woman is facing charges after police say she repeatedly stole from a middle school booster fund.

The Allegheny County Police Department just announced charges against Valerie Kubiak, 42, of Bridgeville.

The department, in a post on Facebook, says the charges stem from an investigation that began in February after detectives were requested to look into funds that were believed to be stolen from the Chartiers Valley Choral Parents Association.

Detectives reportedly learned that Kubiak, the association’s treasurer, had made multiple unauthorized withdrawals since 2023. Eventually, detectives determined more than $18,000 was stolen from the association’s bank account and used for activities like restaurants, vacations, sports gambling websites and nail salons.

Kubiak is currently charged with receiving stolen property, access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking.

Channel 11 has requested court documents to learn more about the allegations against Kubiak and will update this story as we learn more.

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