Man dead after shooting in East Hills

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the 2300 block of East Hills Drive at 9:20 p.m.

A ShotSpotter alert totaling seven rounds had gone off in that area.

Officers found an unresponsive 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body when they arrived. They tried performing life-saving measures but the man died at the scene.

Police found seven shell casings at the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group