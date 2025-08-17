Man dead, another hurt after ‘physical altercation’ in West Mifflin, police say

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A man is dead after a “physical altercation” inside a West Mifflin home on Saturday night, police say.

The Allegheny County Police Department says first responders were called to a home on the 1100 block of Thompson Run Road around 10:45 p.m. for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, they found a man dead inside the residence and another man with lacerations.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police Department Homicide Unit detectives are investigating. They say preliminary information shows both men were “involved ina physical altercation.”

ACPD says detectives are working with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office to determine what, if any, charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

