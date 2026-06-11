Utility poles, wires down on top of occupied vehicles in Elizabeth Township; thousands without power

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple utility poles and wires came down on top of vehicles in Elizabeth Township.

Scenery Drive is currently closed between Circle and Cowan drives.

The Elizabeth Township Fire Department said the vehicles were occupied.

First Energy has been requested to the scene. Its website shows that over 2,700 customers are without power in the area.

All drivers have been advised to avoid the area until further notice.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates here and on Channel 11 News at Noon as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group