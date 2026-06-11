2nd person charged with homicide in death of man found in Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH — A second person has been charged in the death of a man found dead in the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh last year.

Stephen Williams was reported missing in September. His phone was later discovered near Point State Park, raising concerns. Four days later, his body was pulled from the Allegheny River.

Stephen Williams

On Thursday, police filed charges against Joshua Currington. They said he and another man, Jose Soto, beat and kicked Williams while stealing his backpack. According to the criminal complaint, Currington then threw Williams into the river.

Soto was identified by surveillance video soon after the incident, but police weren’t able to identify Currington until now.

Jose Soto

Currington is facing charges of criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy. He has not yet been arrested.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group