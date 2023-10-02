Local

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh

Motorcycle crash A man died after a motorcycle crash along S. Braddock Avenue in Regent Square late Sunday.

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh.

Roy Calvin Holiday IV, 37, was the driver of a motorcycle that crashed with a vehicle around 11:50 p.m. Sunday along S. Braddock and Forbes Avenue.

Officers performed CPR on Holiday, who was in traumatic arrest, at the scene until medics arrived. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The crash is under investigation.

