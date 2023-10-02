Man dies after motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh.

Roy Calvin Holiday IV, 37, was the driver of a motorcycle that crashed with a vehicle around 11:50 p.m. Sunday along S. Braddock and Forbes Avenue.

Officers performed CPR on Holiday, who was in traumatic arrest, at the scene until medics arrived. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The crash is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group