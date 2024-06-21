Man, dog rescued from house fire in Westmoreland County

A man and his dog were rescued from a house fire in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, on Friday.

The fire broke out around 8:07 a.m. in the 2000 block of Route 981.

A neighbor, who is a firefighter, used a garden hose to knock down the flames, a fire chief at the scene told Channel 11.

He said the resident, who is blind, won’t be able to live in the house due to extensive damage, especially in the kitchen.

