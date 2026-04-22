Man facing charges after chasing group of juveniles from a store with machete, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of chasing a group of juveniles from a store with a machete.

Neal Sims, 33, of Pittsburgh, is facing a simple assault charge.

Police said the incident happened near the intersection of Sarah Street and 17th East Carson Street in South Side on Sunday after a group of juveniles flagged down an officer.

The juveniles, of undisclosed ages, pointed to Sims, who approached the officer with no weapon visible.

Police spoke with Sims after detaining him to learn what happened.

Court paperwork said Sims told officers that the group had been making employees of the La Bodega uncomfortable so he tried to remove them from the business. As he did this, one of the juveniles threatened him to come outside, police say. In response, Sims said he walked to his vehicle, grabbed his machete and returned to the store. He then chased the group away.

One of the kids told police they wanted to press charges and contacted a parent.

Police issued a summons to Sims after the group of juveniles left.

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