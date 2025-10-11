Man facing stalking charges, accused of targeting mayor of Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — A man facing stalking charges is accused of targeting the mayor of Slippery Rock.

According to a criminal complaint, Todd Hogue used a fake account to spam Mayor Jondavid Longo with threatening messages.

Investigators say he also posted the mayor’s home address on Facebook multiple times and made harassing comments. Police said the mayor’s address was posted at least 15 times.

Investigators say the two men grew up across the street from one another, but Hogue now lives in Boston.

Mayor Longo posted a statement on Facebook, saying:

“After receiving many calls and messages asking for comment regarding recent news, here is my official and only statement:

“Even with so many recent violent attacks against political figures, I’m at a loss as to how or why someone could go so far as to share their desire for me or my wife to die, publicize our home address where we raise our newborn daughter, constantly harass my friends and family, or threaten me and my family over political differences.

“Since September of 2024, for almost 400 days, our time with our new baby girl was sabotaged, our peace destroyed, and our safety constantly in question.

“This isn’t the first or only time that we have experienced such vile hate and threats of violence but it is certainly one of the worst instances.

As such, our family is grateful to all of you who have taken the time to offer your prayers and support and for the law enforcement officers who worked diligently to protect and serve us during this difficult time.”

