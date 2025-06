BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A man was injured in a shooting in Beaver Falls Wednesday night.

Emergency dispatchers said the shooting happened on 13th Street around 9:40 p.m.

The victim was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

