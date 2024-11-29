Man found dead in Somerset County creek

A man was found dead in a creek in Somerset County on Wednesday.

State troopers said they were dispatched around 11:11 a.m. to Flaugherty Creek near Dale Street in Meyersdale Borough for a person in the water.

When first responders arrived on the scene, it was determined the man was dead and the coroner was called.

No further information is currently available.

Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset continue to investigate.

