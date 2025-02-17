Man found shot to death in McKeesport cemetery

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man was found shot to death in the McKeesport Versailles cemetery on Monday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Pirl Street and Freeland Street around 10:44 a.m.

Allegheny County police do not believe the shooting took place at this location, but that the body was placed there afterward.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

