Man found shot to death in yard of Clairton home

CLAIRTON — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the backyard of a Clairton home overnight.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the investigation began around 11:55 p.m. Friday, when 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired in the Village Inn parking lot.

Then, at 12:23 a.m. Saturday, first responders were notified of a man found in the backyard of a home on the 800 block of nearby Vankirk Street. Responding officers located a man dead from gunshot wounds.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Elliott Page, 45.

ACPD Homicide Unit detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group