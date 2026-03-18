Man found shot in Pittsburgh parking lot, taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood on Wednesday.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Kelly Street for a four-round ShotSpotter alert, Pittsburgh Public Safety says.

Officers found a man in a nearby parking lot who’d been shot once in the abdomen.

Medics gave him a blood transfusion and took him to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators found two shell casings on scene, officials say.

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