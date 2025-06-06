Man, health aide accused of stealing from dead patient’s house

BUTLER, Pa. — A medical aide and her fiancé are accused of stealing from the home of one of her former patients.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home on West Brady Street in Butler last week.

Officers said Karl R. Warren Jr., 35, and Janautica S. Revis, 26, forced their way inside and started taking things.

Police said a woman with a cane leaned against the door to try to keep the couple from entering, but they knocked her to the ground by breaking the door off its hinges.

Revis worked for a now deceased patient who lived at the home and police said she still had a key.

Police said the pair came multiple times to take things out of the house.

Both Warren and Revus face burglary and criminal conspiracy charges. Warren was charged with two counts of simple assault.

