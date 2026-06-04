Multiple arrests made as local gas station break-in leads to crime spree investigation

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a burglary at a local gas station led investigators to uncover a much larger crime spree that may be connected to nearly 100 vehicle break-ins across the Burgettstown area.

According to Smith Township police, surveillance video captured a masked teenager inside B-Town Gas shortly after 4:30 a.m. on May 10. The store owner was alerted by his alarm company, checked his live security cameras and called police.

The owner told Channel 11 he has operated the business for eight years and had never experienced a break-in before. Investigators say the suspects stole boxes of vape pens and other merchandise valued at approximately $10,000.

While officers were still investigating the burglary, police say reports of thefts from vehicles began pouring in.

Investigators believe three local teenagers spent roughly nine hours moving street to street across more than a dozen roads, entering approximately 100 vehicles and several sheds.

Police say the suspects stole wallets, cash, purses, knives, electronics, bicycles and a gun.

“It’s not the teenagers. Where were the parents not watching these kids?” said victim Anne Holmes. “It’s up to parents to monitor what their kids are doing.”

Holmes said her husband’s truck was one of the vehicles targeted.

“They stole water out of his truck,” Holmes said. “He has a cooler for his guys, and they took the water from his truck.”

Police arrested Mason Comfort of Washington in connection with the investigation. Investigators told Channel 11 they found clothing matching what was seen in the gas station surveillance video inside his vehicle.

Charges have also been filed against an 11th-grade student at Chartiers-Houston High School and an 11th-grade student at Burgettstown High School.

Police are now investigating similar theft reports in nearby communities, including Claysville, Avella, Hanover Township and Chartiers Township, saying those incidents may also be connected.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not ruled out additional charges.

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