11 Investigates: Pittsburgh Mayor speaks about into suspension of fire chief Darryl Jones

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s mayor is speaking out for the first time since 11 Investigates reported that the fire chief has been suspended.

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Chief Investigator Rick Earle got Mayor O’Connor’s response. He is keeping a very tight lid on the investigation, but he hopes to wrap it up sooner rather than later.

The mayor put Darryl Jones on paid administrative leave Monday.

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The city would only say it is conducting an internal review, but sources tell 11 Investigates that the review revolves around the operations and management of the fire bureau.

11 Investigates asked the mayor about the timetable for that review.

Earle: How long do you anticipate this going on?

O’Connor: Hopefully soon. Again, we don’t want anything like this overhanging for a long time, for the chief as well as for the bureau and the public, so as soon as we’re done doing our personnel investigation, we’ll let everybody know, hopefully fast.

The mayor would not reveal the focus of the internal review.

Chief Jones has not responded to our request for comment.

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