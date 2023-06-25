Man hospitalized after assault in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was hospitalized after he was physically assaulted in Clairton early Sunday morning.

According to Allegheny County police, dispatch was notified of a fight in the 800 block of Vankirk Street at around 5:45 a.m.

Emergency crews found a man who had been physically assaulted at the scene, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition isn’t known at this time.

Allegheny County police are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

