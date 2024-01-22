Man hurt when car crashes over Beechview hillside

PITTSBURGH — A man became pinned inside his vehicle after crashing over a hillside in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says police, EMS and firefighters were sent to Banksville Road around 7:30 a.m. for the crash.

Officials say the driver lost control of the vehicle on Crane Avenue, broke through a barrier and landed on a hill close to Banksville Road.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and first responders had to remove the roof to get him out. He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police tell Channel 11 they aren’t exactly sure how the crash happened.

“The road is very windy and has potential for accidents if you’re going too fast or if there are some icy conditions,” said Pittsburgh police spokesperson Cara Cruz.

One lane of Banksville Road was shut down at Crane while first responders responded to the crash, causing significant backups during morning rush hour.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group