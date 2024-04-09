Local

Man killed, 2 others injured in motorcycle crash

By WPXI.com News Staff

Fatal crash A man died after his motorcycle crashed along Fellsburg Road in Rostraver.

By WPXI.com News Staff

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday night in Rostraver Township.

Camden Ellin, 24, died at Penn Highlands Monongahela Valley Hospital after his motorcycle crashed along Fellsburg Road.

Officials say two motorcycles collided with an SUV. The coroner said a state trooper witnessed the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m.

The driver of the other motorcycle was injured and taken to Allegheny General Hospital. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The road was temporarily shut down but has since reopened to traffic.

