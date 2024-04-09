Man killed, 2 others injured in motorcycle crash

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday night in Rostraver Township.

Camden Ellin, 24, died at Penn Highlands Monongahela Valley Hospital after his motorcycle crashed along Fellsburg Road.

Officials say two motorcycles collided with an SUV. The coroner said a state trooper witnessed the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m.

The driver of the other motorcycle was injured and taken to Allegheny General Hospital. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The road was temporarily shut down but has since reopened to traffic.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group