Man killed in Coraopolis hit-and-run crash; suspect in ICE custody

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Surveillance video captured the moment a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near a gas station.

The man was hit and killed late Sunday night while crossing 4th Avenue in Coraopolis.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., reporter Gabriella DeLuca is talking with people who knew the victim and explains what we know about the driver who is in custody.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group