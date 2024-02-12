Man killed during argument with girlfriend’s father

PITTSBURGH — A man was killed during an argument with his girlfriend’s father at a home on the border of Overbrook and Carrick in the city of Pittsburgh.

According to police, officers were called to the home on Lucina Avenue around 12:30 Monday morning.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He died at the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened during an argument between the victim and his girlfriend’s father.

The girlfriend’s father was taken into custody.

