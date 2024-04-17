Man previously accused of bringing drugs into Pittsburgh on Greyhound bus arrested in New York

A man who police thought transported $2 million worth of drugs into Pittsburgh on a Greyhound bus has been arrested in New York City, officials tell Channel 11.

Yan Carlos Pichardo Cepeda, 27, who failed to appear in an Allegheny County court twice, was arrested in September for allegedly bringing what police thought was enough deadly drugs to kill 35% of Pennsylvanians.

Pichardo Cepeda was released on nonmonetary bail after his arrest. He then failed to appear for two scheduled court dates.

But 11 Investigates learned that the drugs turned out to be a cutting agent, like baking soda.

On Wednesday, Channel 11′s Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle discovered what officers found with Pichardo Cepeda was stamped as fentanyl and looked like fentanyl, but lab tests revealed it was only a cutting agent like baking soda, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday morning that Pichardo Cepeda is in custody in New York City after being picked up during a routine traffic stop. Authorities in New York plan to prosecute him on an outstanding sex assault charge before releasing him to Pennsylvania, the sheriff said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group