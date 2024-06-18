Local

Man punched, sexually assaulted neighbor in Arnold, police say

By WPXI.com News Staff

Cue Freckleton

A man is facing a list of charges for allegedly beating and sexually assaulting a neighbor in Arnold, Westmoreland County.

Police say Cue Freckleton, 28, knocked on the woman’s door on Monday evening. When she opened the door, he allegedly punched her in the head and chest before sexually assaulting her.

Officers found Cue in front of his home wearing a shirt with blood stains on it, according to the criminal complaint.

He is charged with attempted homicide, rape, aggravated assault, burglary and strangulation.

Cue was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail and his bail was denied.

