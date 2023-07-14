Man recovering after being stabbed in Stowe Twp.

A man is recovering after being stabbed in Stowe Township.

At around 11 p.m. Thursday, Allegheny County 911 was notified of a stabbing in the 600 block of Pleasant Ridge Road, according to an Allegheny County police report.

First responders found a 46-year-old man stabbed in the hand and face. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

