List of Pittsburgh’s largest hospitals represent over $14 billion in total net patient revenue

PITTSBURGH — In a new list debuting this week, the Pittsburgh Business Times found that the greater Pittsburgh region has almost 7,000 staffed hospital beds.

The List of Hospitals in the Pittsburgh region includes southwestern Pennsylvania as well as Monongalia County, West Virginia, where there are a total of 42 general short-term and pediatric facilities.

The largest hospital on the list isUPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside, which, though in separate locations, report data to the federal and state governments as a single entity. UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside has a total of 922 staffed beds and net patient revenue of about $2.31 billion in the most recent available data, which was for the year ended June 30, 2024.

The rest of the top five includes the WVU Medicine flagship West Virginia University Hospitals in Morgantown, West Virginia with 533 beds, Allegheny Health Network’s Allegheny General Hospital with 386 staffed beds, UPMC Passavant with 328 and UPMC Mercy with 285.

For a full list, click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

