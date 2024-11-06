Man rescued after car rolls over in Banksville

PITTSBURGH — A man was rescued from a car after it rolled over in Banksville.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS was called to the intersection of Banksville Road and Potomac Avenue at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

A car had crashed and landed on its roof.

Medics said an elderly man was unresponsive and trapped inside. They began giving him treatment while the car was stabilized.

The man was taken to a hospital after tools were used to cut him free.

He was listed in serious condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

