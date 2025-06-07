Man rescued from flooded creek in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man was rescued from a flooded creek in New Castle.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Officials tell us the man was under a bridge on Neshannock Creek when he got trapped by floodwaters.

Our crew was on scene as rescuers pulled the man through the fast-moving creek to safety.

He was taken to a hospital to be checked out, but is ok.

