Man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking in Indiana County

INDIANA, Pa. — A man was sentenced today to a state correctional institution for drug trafficking in Indiana Borough.

Charles Wilcox, 64, of Northern Cambria, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, an ungraded felony, on Jan. 21.

This sentencing follows an operation conducted by the Indiana Borough Police Department and the Indiana County Drug Task Force.

The Indiana Borough Police Department and the Indiana County Drug Task Force conducted an operation on the 200 block of Philadelphia Street. This operation was based on information gathered during their work. Police obtained and executed a search warrant for Wilcox’s property. During the search, officers located narcotics, money from the sale of narcotics and items indicative of narcotics trafficking.

District Attorney Robert Manzi commented on the successful prosecution.

“This case demonstrates the cumulative work of law enforcement around our county gathering evidence regarding drug trafficking. After gathering the requisite information, our law enforcement members were able to safely execute a search warrant of the property and locate the evidence necessary to convict this defendant and send him to state prison,” Manzi said. “This defendant was given ample opportunities to address his criminal behavior and any substance abuse issues over the many years of his criminal history. He continued with his criminal behavior and needed to be incarcerated in state prison to stop him from selling poison in our community.”

Wilcox will serve a sentence of no less than two years and up to five years in a state correctional institution.

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