Man shot at after yelling at group breaking into cars in Regent Square

PITTSBURGH — Thieves fired back at a Pittsburgh man trying to stop them from breaking into his car.

The terrifying incident happened overnight in the city’s Regent Square area.

“That somebody would be willing to kill someone just to get a handful of ketchup packets from Mcdonald’s out of their glove box is alarming really,” the victim said.

