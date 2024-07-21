Man shot in Butler, suspect facing charges

BUTLER, Pa. — A man is facing charges after a shooting in the City of Butler.

Butler City Police say officers were called to the 200 block of Robinson Avenue after multiple gunshots were fired on Saturday.

When they arrived they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

Through a preliminary investigation including evidence collection and conducting interviews, police say they identified Garrett Graham, 24, as the suspect.

Graham surrendered to police at a house on Fairview Avenue, where they say he lived.

Police found 5.56 magazines and an AR-15 rifle inside of the house. The magazines matched the type of bullets that were found at the shooting scene.

Graham is being held at the Butler County Prison and is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges. Police say he had no prior criminal history.

