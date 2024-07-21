Political leaders, including Trump, react to President Biden’s decision to end 2024 campaign

WASHINGTON — After President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection in 2024, political leaders across the United States began reacting to the news.

Once Biden announced his decision, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee.

Democrats and Republicans took to social media to share their thoughts after the announcement and endorsement.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, posted a statement to Truth Social on Sunday afternoon, saying Biden was “not fit to run for president” and “not fit to serve.”

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement calling Biden a “patriot of the highest order.”

“Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order.

“Sixteen years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I knew about Joe’s remarkable career in public service. But what I came to admire even more was his character — his deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts.

“Since taking office, President Biden has displayed that character again and again. He helped end the pandemic, created millions of jobs, lowered the cost of prescription drugs, passed the first major piece of gun safety legislation in 30 years, made the biggest investment to address climate change in history, and fought to ensure the rights of working people to organize for fair wages and benefits. Internationally, he restored America’s standing in the world, revitalized NATO, and mobilized the world to stand up against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

“More than that, President Biden pointed us away from the four years of chaos, falsehood, and division that had characterized Donald Trump’s administration. Through his policies and his example, Joe has reminded us of who we are at our best — a country committed to old-fashioned values like trust and honesty, kindness and hard work; a country that believes in democracy, rule of law, and accountability; a country that insists that everyone, no matter who they are, has a voice and deserves a chance at a better life.

“This outstanding track record gave President Biden every right to run for re-election and finish the job he started. Joe understands better than anyone the stakes in this election — how everything he has fought for throughout his life, and everything that the Democratic Party stands for, will be at risk if we allow Donald Trump back in the White House and give Republicans control of Congress.

“I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America. It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country — and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow.

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges. I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond.

“For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times — and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a statement calling Biden a “patriot who has served our country honorably,” referencing his time in the Senate and as Vice President.

President Biden is a patriot who has served our country honorably in the Senate, as Vice President, and as one of the most consequential presidents in modern history.



President Biden has gotten an incredible amount done to move our country forward, defend our democracy, and… — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) July 21, 2024

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey issued a statement saying Biden was a “valuable partner” in his work to make Pittsburgh the “safest, most welcoming city in America.”

President Biden has been a valuable partner in our work to make Pittsburgh the safest, most welcoming city in America where everyone has an opportunity to thrive. From helping rebuild Fern Hollow Bridge to our designation as a workforce hub… https://t.co/ugEL1m3OIQ — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) July 21, 2024

Donald Trump Jr. offered remarks on Biden’s decision to endorse Harris, calling her “even more liberal and less competent than Joe.”

Kamala Harris owns the entire leftwing policy record of Joe Biden. The only difference is that she is even more liberal and less competent than Joe, which is really saying something. She was put in charge of the border and we saw the worst invasion of illegals in our history!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 21, 2024

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Biden will “go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.”

President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.



Thank you, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/HMUMEB1fTl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 21, 2024

Sen. Bob Casey posted a statement to X on Sunday afternoon.

Dave McCormick, who’s currently in his own campaign for U.S. Senate, posted a statement as well.

Joe Biden is not capable of serving as Commander-in-Chief.



Bob Casey is very close to Biden — he’s known this — but in typical Casey fashion, he’s been weak in his refusal to admit to Pennsylvanians that Biden is simply not up to the job. Keeping his head down when times get… — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) July 21, 2024

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton posted a joint statement.

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton pic.twitter.com/R7tYMFWbsu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 21, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson posted a statement urging Americans to “be clear about what just happened.”

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.



Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024

Nancy Pelosi said Biden has “always put our country first.”

President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.



With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 21, 2024

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Biden served America with “honor and dignity.”

Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity.



As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history.



Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 21, 2024

