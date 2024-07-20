3 people dead, 1 person hurt in overnight Lawrence County crash

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Three people died in an overnight crash in Lawrence County.

The crash happened on Ellwood Road in Slippery Rock Township near the intersection with Hogue Road before 12:30 a.m.

A silver SUV ran into a telephone pole and parked vehicle.

The coroner tells Channel 11 that three people died at the scene. The Slippery Rock fire chief says the victims are an adult man and two children.

Another child was hurt in the crash and taken to a Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

