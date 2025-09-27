Man shot in Homewood Saturday morning hospitalized in critical condition

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in Homewood South on Saturday morning.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers responded to the 7200 block of Felicia Way around 7 a.m. for reports of a man shot.

Officers located that man outside a structure, shot in the abdomen. He was conscious and able to speak with first responders before being transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The spokesperson said that the victim was not cooperative with investigators.

At this time, police have not located a crime scene or identified a suspect.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating and reviewing all available video footage.

