Man shot, killed during house party in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot during a house party in Duquesne early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:49 a.m. in the 1000 block of Crawford Avenue.

First responders on scene found a man dead inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Allegheny County Police said their preliminary investigation shows that there was a house party going on at the home when the shooting happened.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Top Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

