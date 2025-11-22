Man shot multiple times while opening door to Clairton home, police say

CLAIRTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in Clairton on Friday night.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting in the 1000 block of Marion Circle after 10 p.m.

First responders found a man shot three times in his “lower extremities,” police say. He was taken to an area hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

ACPD detectives are now investigating the shooting. Preliminary information investigators have gathered so far indicates the man was shot from the street as he opened the door to his home.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group