Local

Man shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Man shot multiple times in Wikinsburg A man was shot in Wilkinsburg Friday night. (WPXI/WPXI)

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man was shot in Wilkinsburg on Friday night.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the intersection of Montier Street and Park Avenue at 9:59 p.m.

Police say the man was shot in the chest multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated and in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Lot owner stunned to find $500K home accidentally built on her lot. Now she’s being sued
  • Nurses, doctors rush to help after deadly crash near UPMC Mercy
  • Website glitch may have exposed thousands of Allegheny County couples’ personal data
  • VIDEO:Church leaders accused of stealing money, religious items from Duquesne church
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read