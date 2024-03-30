Man shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man was shot in Wilkinsburg on Friday night.
Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the intersection of Montier Street and Park Avenue at 9:59 p.m.
Police say the man was shot in the chest multiple times.
He was taken to a hospital to be treated and in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group