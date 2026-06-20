Man shot while standing outside Homewood after hours club

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood area overnight.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers responded to a one-round ShotSpotter Alert on Hamilton Avenue between Zenith Way and Albion Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

Soon after the alert, the spokesperson says a man showed up at a hospital with a through-and-through gunshot wound to the leg. He was last said to be in stable condition.

The man reportedly told police that he had left the after hours club and was standing outside when he heard gunfire and felt pain in his leg. He then ran from the area and took a private vehicle to the hospital.

At this time, the spokesperson says there are no suspects or arrests. The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

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