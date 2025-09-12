Man shows up at hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

PITTSBURGH — A man showed up at a hospital early Friday morning after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the ankle and drove himself to a hospital at around 12:15 a.m. He is in stable condition.

Police said the man was “largely uncooperative,” but told officers the shooting happened somewhere on Webster Avenue.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group