Man shows up at hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — A man showed up at a hospital early Friday morning after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the ankle and drove himself to a hospital at around 12:15 a.m. He is in stable condition.

Police said the man was “largely uncooperative,” but told officers the shooting happened somewhere on Webster Avenue.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

