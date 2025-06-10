Man suspected of 2 sexual assaults in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood turns himself in

PITTSBURGH — A man accused of two sexual assaults in Pittsburgh within six months is now in police custody.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says Tyree Jackson, 24, turned himself in on warrants issued for his arrest.

According to police, both of the sexual assaults took place in the city’s Oakland neighborhood. Court documents reveal that one of the incidents happened in January and the other in June.

Jackson, who is being held at the Allegheny County Jail, faces over a dozen charges between the two investigations.

Police say the investigations are ongoing.

