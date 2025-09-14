Man suspected of stabbing child, woman in Robinson Township dies in I-576 crash.

A stabbing suspect is dead after crashing on a local highway on Sunday.

The Allegheny County Police Department says this investigation began around 8 a.m., when 911 dispatchers were notified of a reported stabbing on K Row in Robinson Township.

When first responders got on scene, they found a boy stabbed multiple times and a woman with several lacerations. The boy was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition. The woman was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

ACPD detectives began investigating, gathering preliminary information that showed an adult man who knew the victims entered the home and stabbed them.

Investigators say the man then took off in a stolen vehicle, which later crashed along I-576 in South Fayette Township. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

