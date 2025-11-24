Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood on Sunday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says police were called to the 700 block of Gallion Avenue around 10:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man who’d been shot in the leg.

The man was conscious, alert and speaking with first responders. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

However, the man was uncooperative and would not say what happened, the spokesperson says.

The investigation is ongoing.

