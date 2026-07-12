Man taken into custody after shots fired incident in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A man was taken into custody after a shots fired incident in Pitcairn on July 9.

According to the Pitcairn Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Caldwell Avenue for a report of shots fired around 5:40 p.m.

When officers were on the way they were told that six males dressed in black with face coverings on were running from the area.

Pitcairn Police got to the scene and began canvasing the area.

Officers spotted a man that fit the description and he ran into the woods by the Wilmerding Community Center.

A perimeter was created and a K9 was deployed. The K9 located the suspect.

The man was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was found.

Pitcairn Police said that this was the second day on Allegheny County 911 Dispatch and they thanked dispatch for their quick communication before, during and after the incident.

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