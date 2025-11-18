Man walks into Pittsburgh medic station stabbed in neck, back

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man walked into a medic station stabbed twice.

A Pittsburgh public safety spokesperson says a man stabbed in the left side of his neck and lower back walked into the Medic 8 Station on Walter Street in Allentown around 11:15 a.m. Medics took him to a hospital, where he’s said to be stable.

The man reportedly told police that an unknown man stabbed him on Bausman Street in Knoxville around 8:15 a.m. after a fight.

Officers went to that area, but didn’t find a scene.

