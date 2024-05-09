Man wanted for attempted homicide in Baltimore arrested in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A man who was wanted for attempted homicide in Baltimore was arrested in Mercer County earlier this month.

Noah Wilson, 24, from Grove City, was taken into custody on May 9, Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County said.

Wilson was wanted for an attempted homicide in Baltimore that happened on March 17.

State police said Wilson also had a warrant for his arrest out of Butler County.

Wilson is awaiting extradition back to Baltimore in the Mercer County Jail.

